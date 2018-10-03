Latest News

What IS Your Story?

What IS Your Story?

    In continuing to bring our readers new and interesting information about your friends and neighbors, we are introducing our “What’s Your Story” series. This is a  Q & A panel of 20 questions that we will ask Randolph County Residents. The information is fun facts and good advice from…

UC Lions members honored for perfect attendance

    At our meeting on Tuesday evening Sept. 25th, we started with a delicious meal prepared by D’s Restaurant in Union City. The members enjoyed chicken, mac and cheese, green beans, mixed fruit, and a roll.

Bears roll over Royals

    Monroe Central improved to 6-1 with a 30-16 home victory over Eastern Hancock on Friday.

Tigers top Winchester in back-and-forth affair

    Winchester visited Hagerstown Friday night to renew its Tri-Eastern Conference rivalry on the gridiron. If you are a fan of football you were entertained as the two teams battled back and forth until finally Hagerstown prevailed 35-30 and in the process celebrated a Homecoming victory. B…

Sports

Driver boys edge Union City and RS

Driver boys edge Union City and RS

Driver’s boys’ cross country team defeated Union City and Randolph Southern last week by a narrow margin. The Hawks totaled 34 points, Union City finished with 36 and Randolph Southern 43.

Crime & Courts

Business & Economy

From Chores to Student Loans: Teaching Kids Money Basics
From Chores to Student Loans: Teaching Kids Money Basics

(StatePoint) For kids, October is a big month because it includes the one night where costumes are encouraged and begging for candy is expected. But it’s also National Financial Awareness Month, and amazingly, many teenagers will graduate high school this year with little knowledge about how…

Tips for Taking Control Over Your Financial Destiny
Tips for Taking Control Over Your Financial Destiny

(StatePoint) Whether you’re a novice or experienced investor, there are steps you can take in order to take control of your financial destiny, and you don’t necessarily need a professional financial planner to do so, say some experts.

Health & Wellness

Is your workplace making you fat?

Is your workplace making you fat?

The dilemma is all too familiar: It’s Monday morning, and you walk into your office to see someone has left a big box of donuts in the break room. Then, your coworker tells you there will be cake later, for yet another birthday celebration.

Thompson now offering cancer genetic testing

Thompson now offering cancer genetic testing

Research shows certain risk factors can increase the chances of developing cancer. Some of these factors, such as tobacco use, can be controlled. Others, like age and family history, are beyond our control, so F.F. Thompson Hospital is now offering cancer genetic testing to empower patients in minimizing risk.

Opinion