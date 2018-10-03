Students Earn Academic Jackets; NHS Inducts New Members
In continuing to bring our readers new and interesting information about your friends and neighbors, we are introducing our “What’s Your Story” series. This is a Q & A panel of 20 questions that we will ask Randolph County Residents. The information is fun facts and good advice from…
At our meeting on Tuesday evening Sept. 25th, we started with a delicious meal prepared by D’s Restaurant in Union City. The members enjoyed chicken, mac and cheese, green beans, mixed fruit, and a roll.
Winchester was fourth and Union City finished seventh Saturday in the Tri-Eastern Conference Cross Country boys’ meet.
Monroe Central improved to 6-1 with a 30-16 home victory over Eastern Hancock on Friday.
Winchester visited Hagerstown Friday night to renew its Tri-Eastern Conference rivalry on the gridiron. If you are a fan of football you were entertained as the two teams battled back and forth until finally Hagerstown prevailed 35-30 and in the process celebrated a Homecoming victory. B…
Driver’s boys’ cross country team defeated Union City and Randolph Southern last week by a narrow margin. The Hawks totaled 34 points, Union City finished with 36 and Randolph Southern 43.
(StatePoint) For kids, October is a big month because it includes the one night where costumes are encouraged and begging for candy is expected. But it’s also National Financial Awareness Month, and amazingly, many teenagers will graduate high school this year with little knowledge about how…
(StatePoint) Whether you’re a novice or experienced investor, there are steps you can take in order to take control of your financial destiny, and you don’t necessarily need a professional financial planner to do so, say some experts.
Flavorings used in e-cigarettes harm blood vessel cells in a way that could trigger future heart damage, according to a study published recently in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology.
The dilemma is all too familiar: It’s Monday morning, and you walk into your office to see someone has left a big box of donuts in the break room. Then, your coworker tells you there will be cake later, for yet another birthday celebration.
SPEAK OUT!® and LOUD Crowd® therapy program for individuals with Parkinson’s disease now at Thompson
Since he was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2002, Dr. John Paul has done whatever he can to assure others in the community have the knowledge and resources they need to deal with the progressive neurological disease.
Research shows certain risk factors can increase the chances of developing cancer. Some of these factors, such as tobacco use, can be controlled. Others, like age and family history, are beyond our control, so F.F. Thompson Hospital is now offering cancer genetic testing to empower patients in minimizing risk.